Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – During the high-level talks in Beijing, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed the issues of development of all-round cooperation in trade and economic, oil and gas, petrochemical, energy, finance, transport, education, science and other sectors, Kazinform reports.

The two presidents also exchanged view on the issues of international and regional agenda.

Xi Jinping emphasized that President Tokayev’s visit to China demonstrates the high level of bilateral cooperation between the countries. In his words, China and Kazakhstan unveiled a new page of the next three golden decades of the Chinese-Kazakh relations and it is crucial to develop the traditions of friendship, mutual support and deepen mutually profitable cooperation.

The Chinese leader also wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev a happy birthday as he turned 70 on this very day.

In turn, the Head of State highly appreciated Xi Jinping’s personal contribution to the development of cooperation between Astana and Beijing, confirming his readiness to bend every effort to propel the bilateral partnership to a new level.

President Tokayev went on to stress that today’s talks will give an additional momentum to strengthening of the bilateral cooperation.

Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in China for a state visit and the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi’an.



