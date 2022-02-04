Xi Jinping declares XXIV Winter Olympics in Beijing open

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the XXIV Winter Olympic Games open on Friday night, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After that grandiose fireworks lit up the sky over the Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest).

In his speech at the opening ceremony International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach greeted the athletes and officials and congratulated the Chinese friends on the Chinese Lunar Year. He also thanked the organizers and volunteers for their work.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also took part in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games.

34 athletes are to represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.