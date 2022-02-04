Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Xi Jinping declares XXIV Winter Olympics in Beijing open

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 February 2022, 20:32
Xi Jinping declares XXIV Winter Olympics in Beijing open

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the XXIV Winter Olympic Games open on Friday night, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After that grandiose fireworks lit up the sky over the Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest).

In his speech at the opening ceremony International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach greeted the athletes and officials and congratulated the Chinese friends on the Chinese Lunar Year. He also thanked the organizers and volunteers for their work.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also took part in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games.

34 athletes are to represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.


Sport   Kazakhstan   China   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year