Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Xi Jinping congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 July 2020, 11:08
Xi Jinping congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heads of State and Government sent congratulatory letters to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the press service of Elbasy reports.

In his congratulatory telegram President of China Xi Jinping wished First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev good health and long life and Kazakhstan happiness and prosperity. He highly appreciated great contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his telegram highlighted that Kazakhstan passed the great way of its development under the chairmanship of Elbasy. Thanks to the far-sighted and decisive policy of Nursultan Nazarbayev the country achieved economic progress, provided social welfare. President Aliyev wished Elbasy and fraternal nation of Kazakhstan eternal peace and prosperity.

The great role of Elbasy in the development of independent Kazakhstan and strengthening of international relations is also highlighted in congratulatory telegrams sent by foreign leaders.


Foreign policy    Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku