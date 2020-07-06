Xi Jinping congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heads of State and Government sent congratulatory letters to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the press service of Elbasy reports.

In his congratulatory telegram President of China Xi Jinping wished First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev good health and long life and Kazakhstan happiness and prosperity. He highly appreciated great contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his telegram highlighted that Kazakhstan passed the great way of its development under the chairmanship of Elbasy. Thanks to the far-sighted and decisive policy of Nursultan Nazarbayev the country achieved economic progress, provided social welfare. President Aliyev wished Elbasy and fraternal nation of Kazakhstan eternal peace and prosperity.

The great role of Elbasy in the development of independent Kazakhstan and strengthening of international relations is also highlighted in congratulatory telegrams sent by foreign leaders.