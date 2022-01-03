Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM XI Jinping, the President of the People's Republic of China, sent a congratulatory letter to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Akorda press service reports.

In his letter on the occasion of the 30th anniversary since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China, on behalf of the Government and people of China, and on his own behalf Xi Jinping wished the Head of State and friendly Kazakhstan heartfelt greetings and best wishes.

Xi Jinping stressed that China supports Kazakhstan’s development path and sincerely wishes great success, including strengthening of the important role in the international and regional affairs. He expressed readiness to apply joint efforts with the President of Kazakhstan within the 30 th anniversary since the establishment of the diplomatic relations to strengthen traditional friendship, to embark on a new level of strategic partnership for the sake of two nations.