    Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win

    21 November 2022, 13:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chinese Leader Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory telegram to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his reelection as the President of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    Chinese President noted that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s election win fully reflects people’s trust and support. He expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will achieve new success in all initiatives aimed at reforming and making headway toward building a New Kazakhstan.

    As earlier reported, voting in the presidential elections concluded in Kazakhstan. 10,033 polling stations were opened countrywide. The third exit poll shows that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.02% of the votes. The voter turnout made 70.6%.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

