Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win

21 November 2022, 13:25
Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win
21 November 2022, 13:25

Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chinese Leader Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory telegram to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his reelection as the President of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Chinese President noted that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s election win fully reflects people’s trust and support. He expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will achieve new success in all initiatives aimed at reforming and making headway toward building a New Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, voting in the presidential elections concluded in Kazakhstan. 10,033 polling stations were opened countrywide. The third exit poll shows that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.02% of the votes. The voter turnout made 70.6%.

Фото: akorda.kz


Related news
Kyrgyz President congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election win
President of Tajikistan congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing landslide
Kazakh President signs decree on awarding state prizes
Read also
Russian President congratulates Tokayev on election victory
SCO Observer Mission: Presidential election in Kazakhstan was transparent and democratic
Presidential elections in Kazakhstan were open and transparent, mission of Organization of Turkic Countries
New CEO of Development Bank of Kazakhstan appointed
Over 88% of Kazakhstanis voted abroad
When will CEC announce presidential election results?
CEC announces preliminary results of Nov 20 presidential elections
Kyrgyz President congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election win
News Partner
Popular
1 Exit poll results: 82.45% of voters cast their ballots for Tokayev
2 President condoles over death of firefighter Askar Zabikulin
3 Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule
4 Turkish lowcoster to bridge Almaty and Ankara
5 2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Up to 7 thou Kazakhstanis cast ballots overseas

News