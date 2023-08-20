Xi’an-Almaty bike riders conquer westernmost end of Great Wall

JIAYUGUAN. KAZINFORM The Xi’an-Almaty friendship bike tour riders reached the westernmost end of the Great Wall, Jiayuguan, Kazinform learnt from the New Silk Road Public Fund.



The Day 20 of their ride kicked off. In a couple of days, the bike riders are expected to cross the border of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and reach the border of Kazakhstan on September 2.

The riders passed through the ancient routes of the Great Silk Way leaving behinds historical sites and monuments, temples and mosques, cities and villages. Bigger challenges, deserts with hot and dry winds, and Xinjiang mountains with steep rises and descends lie ahead of the riders.