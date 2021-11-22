X Civil Forum kicks off in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The biggest event on of the eve of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan in the sphere of cooperation with the non-governmental sector, the X Civil Forum of Kazakhstan, has started its work.

This year it is themed «30 years of partnership in the interests of sustainable development of the society and state», the press service of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry reports.

Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva and Civil Alliance president Banu Nurgaziyeva opened the Forum.

Addressing those present the Minister said that the X Civil Forum is not just a commemorative event but also an important forum devoted to the results of the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.

Notably, international partners of Kazakhstan, namely, representatives of OSCE, UNDP, UNICEF, UNESCO, USAID for the first time ever are taking part in the event. The Minister noted their considerable contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s civil society. She expressed gratitude to the missions for a constructive dialogue and precious recommendations, mutual understanding and support, openness and humanism.

The Forum will last for 5 days between November 22 and 26. It will be held in Nur-Sultan and Almaty online and offline. Over 20,000 participants are expected to take part in the event.



