Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

X Civil Forum kicks off in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 November 2021, 11:16
X Civil Forum kicks off in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The biggest event on of the eve of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan in the sphere of cooperation with the non-governmental sector, the X Civil Forum of Kazakhstan, has started its work.

This year it is themed «30 years of partnership in the interests of sustainable development of the society and state», the press service of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry reports.

Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva and Civil Alliance president Banu Nurgaziyeva opened the Forum.

Addressing those present the Minister said that the X Civil Forum is not just a commemorative event but also an important forum devoted to the results of the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.

photo

Notably, international partners of Kazakhstan, namely, representatives of OSCE, UNDP, UNICEF, UNESCO, USAID for the first time ever are taking part in the event. The Minister noted their considerable contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s civil society. She expressed gratitude to the missions for a constructive dialogue and precious recommendations, mutual understanding and support, openness and humanism.

The Forum will last for 5 days between November 22 and 26. It will be held in Nur-Sultan and Almaty online and offline. Over 20,000 participants are expected to take part in the event.


Government of Kazakhstan   Events   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador