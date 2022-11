WTT Youth Contender Senec 2022: Alan Kurmangaliyev wins bronze medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev won a bronze medal at the WTT Youth Contender Senec 2022 tournament in Slovakia, Kazinform learned from the National Olympic Committee.

Alan, who competes in U19 boys singles, defeated Jabdiel Torres (Puerto Riko), Mihal Vandahovich (Poland), Stepan Brhel (Czech Republic), Rogelio Castro (Mexico) and Andre Bertelsmeier (Germany) and finished third.

Photo: olympic.kz