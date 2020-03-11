Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    WTO suspends meetings following confirmation of COVID-19 case

    11 March 2020, 11:13

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM Director-General Roberto Azevêdo has informed WTO members that, as of 11 March, all meetings at the WTO will be suspended until 20 March.

    The decision follows confirmation that one WTO staff member has contracted the COVID-19 virus, the WTO’s official website reads.

    «We take the health of Secretariat staff and our members very seriously which is why we have taken this unprecedented step,« DG Azevêdo said. «We are monitoring the situation very closely and will take whatever measures are necessary to protect health and safety.»

    The decision was taken in full coordination and with the support of the General Council Chair, Ambassador David Walker of New Zealand, DG Azevedo said in a communication to members on 10 March.

    «We will monitor the situation constantly and review this decision before the end of next week,» he said.

    The WTO has a coronavirus Task Force in place to monitor developments and is taking all precautions necessary in response to the evolving situation.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    WTO Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President