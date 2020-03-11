Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
WTO suspends meetings following confirmation of COVID-19 case

11 March 2020, 11:13
GENEVA. KAZINFORM Director-General Roberto Azevêdo has informed WTO members that, as of 11 March, all meetings at the WTO will be suspended until 20 March.

The decision follows confirmation that one WTO staff member has contracted the COVID-19 virus, the WTO’s official website reads.

«We take the health of Secretariat staff and our members very seriously which is why we have taken this unprecedented step,« DG Azevêdo said. «We are monitoring the situation very closely and will take whatever measures are necessary to protect health and safety.»

The decision was taken in full coordination and with the support of the General Council Chair, Ambassador David Walker of New Zealand, DG Azevedo said in a communication to members on 10 March.

«We will monitor the situation constantly and review this decision before the end of next week,» he said.

The WTO has a coronavirus Task Force in place to monitor developments and is taking all precautions necessary in response to the evolving situation.


