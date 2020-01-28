Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
WTO opens NGO accreditation for Kazakhstan Ministerial Conference

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 January 2020, 13:38
GENEVA. KAZINFORM The WTO has opened the accreditation process for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) wishing to attend the 12th Ministerial Conference, which will be held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, from 8 to 11 June 2020, the WTO’s official website reads.

A detailed explanation of the accreditation procedure is available here.

Online registration is available at https://eregistration.wto.org/mc12/ngo/register/en.

NGOs should submit their requests for accreditation no later than 29 March 2020 (midnight, GMT).

Online registration for individual NGO representatives will only be available for those NGOs that have been accredited. Individuals should be registered no later than 17 May 2020 (midnight, GMT).

For more information, please contact us by email at: mc12-ngo@wto.org.

More information on the Ministerial Conference is available here.


WTO   Kazakhstan  
