Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    WTO General Council elects Kazakh Trade Minister as Chair for 12th Ministerial Conference

    18 October 2019, 18:29

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM At a General Council meeting on 16 October, WTO members formally elected Bakhyt Sultanov, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration, as Chair of the upcoming 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12).

    The Ministerial Conference will take place in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on 8-11 June 2020, the WTO’s official website reads.

    General Council chair Sunanta Kangvalkulkij congratulated Minister Sultanov on his appointment and said WTO members looked forward to working together as the organization moves forward towards MC12. Ambassador Kangvalkulkij said she hoped WTO members would formally agree on the appointment of Vice-Chairs for MC12 at the next General Council meeting in December.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    WTO Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President