WTO General Council elects Kazakh Trade Minister as Chair for 12th Ministerial Conference

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 October 2019, 18:29
GENEVA. KAZINFORM At a General Council meeting on 16 October, WTO members formally elected Bakhyt Sultanov, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration, as Chair of the upcoming 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12).

The Ministerial Conference will take place in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on 8-11 June 2020, the WTO’s official website reads.

General Council chair Sunanta Kangvalkulkij congratulated Minister Sultanov on his appointment and said WTO members looked forward to working together as the organization moves forward towards MC12. Ambassador Kangvalkulkij said she hoped WTO members would formally agree on the appointment of Vice-Chairs for MC12 at the next General Council meeting in December.

