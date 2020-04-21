Go to the main site
    WTI futures fall below $2/bbl first time first time in history

    21 April 2020, 08:50

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM WTI oil futures with delivery in May 2020 plummeted by 94.4% to $1.02 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Monday.

    WTI prices dropped below the level of $2 per barrel for the first time in their history. At the same time, WTI oil futures with delivery in June lost 13.1% to $21.75 a barrel, TASS reports.

    Brent oil futures went down by 6.9% to $26.13 per barrel.

    The dollar rose by 1.3% to 74.98 rubles during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange. The euro added 1.4% reaching 81.47 rubles.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Oil & Gas
