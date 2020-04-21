Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

WTI futures fall below $2/bbl first time first time in history

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 April 2020, 08:50
WTI futures fall below $2/bbl first time first time in history

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM WTI oil futures with delivery in May 2020 plummeted by 94.4% to $1.02 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Monday.

WTI prices dropped below the level of $2 per barrel for the first time in their history. At the same time, WTI oil futures with delivery in June lost 13.1% to $21.75 a barrel, TASS reports.

Brent oil futures went down by 6.9% to $26.13 per barrel.

The dollar rose by 1.3% to 74.98 rubles during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange. The euro added 1.4% reaching 81.47 rubles.


Oil & Gas  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires