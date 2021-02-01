WTA: Kazakh tennis players retain spots in updated rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players have retained their spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is ranked 19th in the world and the highest ranked tennis player in Kazakhstan. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva is placed 28th, according to the updated rankings. Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas is 81st.

Galina Voskoboyeva of Kazakhstan retained her 72nd spot in the doubles rankings. She is followed by Anna Danilina at 139th and Yulia Putintseva at 187th.

Australian Asheligh Barty is still the top female player in the world. Coming in second is Romanian Simona Halep. Naomi Osaka of Japan rounds out the top 3 of the WTA rankings.



