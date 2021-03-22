Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
WTA 1000 Miami Open 1st round draws revealed

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 March 2021, 17:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Draws for opening round women’s matches of WTA 1000 Miami Open presented by Itaú to begin on March 23, 2021, have been revealed, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

According to the Federation, the Kazakhstani tennis team’s leader Yaroslava Shvedova’s opponent is to be revealed after the qualifying tournament. Zarina Diyas is to take on American Venus Williams.

Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva are to join the tournament’s second round, with the former is to face off against the winner of the match between Kaia Kanepi of Estonia and Lauren Davis of US. Putintseva is to take on the winner of the game between Heather Watson of Britain and one of the players gaining entry into the main draw after qualifiers.


Sport   Tennis  
