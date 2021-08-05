Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Wrestler Nurislam Sanayev brings Kazakhstan 6th bronze in Tokyo

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 August 2021, 16:44
Wrestler Nurislam Sanayev brings Kazakhstan 6th bronze in Tokyo

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani wrestler Nurislam Sanayev clinched bronze at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

In the Men’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal match Sanayev was stronger than Bulgarian Georgi Valentinov Vangelov 5-1.

This is the first medal for Kazakhstani wrestlers at this Olympic Games.

In total, Kazakhstan’s national Olympic team has won six bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing one in judo and now one in wrestling.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay