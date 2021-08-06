Wrestler Islamova of Kazakhstan losses her first fight at Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Valentina Islamova was defeated by Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman of Ecuador in the wrestling event at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Kazakhstani wrestler Islamova lost her first fight against Ecuadorian Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman 6-9 in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg 1/8 Final of the Olympics.

In total, Team Kazakhstan has won seven bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing, one in judo, one in wrestling and one in karate.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



