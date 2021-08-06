Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Wrestler Islamova of Kazakhstan losses her first fight at Tokyo Olympics

    6 August 2021, 10:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Valentina Islamova was defeated by Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman of Ecuador in the wrestling event at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Kazakhstani wrestler Islamova lost her first fight against Ecuadorian Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman 6-9 in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg 1/8 Final of the Olympics.

    In total, Team Kazakhstan has won seven bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing, one in judo, one in wrestling and one in karate.

    2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam