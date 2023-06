Wrestler from Akmola region claims bronze at World Championships

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Yerkhan Beksultanov of Kazakhstan won a bronze medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships is held in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, Kazinform reports.

The Cadet World Championship - a competition among 16-17 years old athletes in Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women wrestling – is taking place in Budapest, Hungary.