Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Karaganda region

    WorldSkills Karaganda 2023 brings together over 300 students

    21 April 2023, 09:13

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The WorldSkills Karaganda 2023 regional championship kicked off in Karaganda region bringing together over 300 college students, Kazinform reports.

    Those present are competing at 17 platforms in 45 disciplines.

    The winners will show their skills excellence at the WorldSkills Kazakhstan 2023 national championship.

    WorldSkills competitions are purposed to show importance of learning a vocational skill, to upskill and develop young people and attract them into manufacturing sectors.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Karaganda region Education
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Lebanon launches grant program to support persons with disabilities
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events