World stars Susana Gaspar, Maria Mudryak and Medet Chotabayev to perform in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Portuguese opera diva Susana Gaspar, as well as the stars of the Kazakh and world opera Maria Mudryak and Medet Chotabayev will perform at the Gala Concert within the framework of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU). The unique program will be presented at Astana Opera on February 2. The famous Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin will be conducting, the press office of Astana Opera reported.

Ambassador of the European Union Kestutis Jankauskas noted that over the course of 30 years Kazakhstan and the EU have achieved great success in various fields, and emphasized the importance of interpersonal relationships in strengthening ties between countries, in which cultural events play a big role: «That is why the decision was made to celebrate this significant day with a concert that will unite the cultures of the EU countries and Kazakhstan.»

For Susana Gaspar, who actively performs at the Royal Opera House in London and tours with concerts and recitals throughout Europe, as well as Malaysia and Mexico, this will be the first trip to Kazakhstan. The singer has a large operatic repertoire, but the most popular are the parts of Mimi in La Bohème, Giannetta in L’Elisir d’Amore, Papagena in Die Zauberflöte, Barbarina in Le Nozze di Figaro, Violetta in La Traviata, Cio-Cio-san in Madama Butterfly, and Manon in Massenet’s eponymous opera.

Susana Gaspar is a great professional in her field. She studied piano and vocals at the Lisbon National Conservatory in Portugal, and then continued her studies at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in the UK, graduating with a Master of Music degree, as well as at the National Opera Studio with the support of the Royal Opera House.

She has heard a lot about Kazakhstan and the wonderful singers of our country, but she has not yet performed at international venues with Maria Mudryak and Medet Chotabayev. In turn, Kazakh stars representing Astana Opera and Kazakh art abroad also spoke warmly about their colleague.

«It will be a great pleasure for me to perform works from the national and Western European repertoire with excellent sopranos – a longtime colleague Maria Mudryak and Susana Gaspar,» the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Commander of the Order of the Star of Italy Medet Chotabayev said.

Maria Mudryak, who became the ambassador of cultural relations between Kazakhstan and Italy last year, sees great importance in holding this large-scale event.

«The special feature of this concert is that the artists of Kazakhstan and Europe will perform at Astana Opera together. I decided to perform the most «festive» works of Italian, French and German classics at the Gala Opera. Also, as part of the concert for the Kazakh audience, the wonderful soprano from Portugal Susana Gaspar will present her program. We will be meeting her at the opera house, which I am very happy about. And, of course, we will perform together with my wonderful colleague Medet Chotabayev. The concert will be accompanied by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir conducted by our adored Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin. I really hope that the festive evening of beautiful music will delight our dear audience,» Maria Mudryak concluded.

The Gala’s rich program features exciting numbers: Akhmet Zhubanov’s «Aittym Salem, Qalamqas», Latyf Khamidi’s «Qazaq Valsi», and a Portuguese song. The principal first violin of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra Bagdat Abilkhanov will perform the solo number Presto «Tempo Impetuoso d’Estate» from Antonio Vivaldi’s «Le Quattro Stagioni». The principal flute Alexey Kossyrev will present Minuet and Scherzo from Johann Sebastian Bach’s Flute Suite. The highlight of the program will be Nurgisa Tlendiyev’s kyui Alqissa performed by Ruslan Baimurzin on dombyra with the orchestra.





Photo: astanaopera.kz