World Star opens Astana Opera’s anniversary season

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The opening of Astana Opera’s tenth anniversary season was held to endless applause and shouts of ‘Bravo’. Graceful, unique, professionally innovative Korean opera star Sumi Jo cut a brilliant figure at the opera house’s Grand Hall along with Astana Opera’s magnificent singers Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Medet Chotabayev and Tatyana Vitsinskaya.

The Gala Opera was a huge success under the baton of the world-famous maestro Alan Buribayev, the Astana Opera’s Press Office reports.

The opera house prepared for the opening of the anniversary season with special excitement. The program was prepared in the style of the golden collection of opera masterpieces. The festive beginning of the significant event was laid by the colourful scene «Toibastar» from the opera Abai by Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi performed by Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Azamat Zheltyrguzov, the opera house’s choir and orchestra.

...Fanfare, the sonorous voice of the presenter announced the entrance of the world opera legend Sumi Jo. It is no coincidence that music critics call her voice angelic, as the singer is constantly in search of the best forms of sound. This is probably the reason why she chose a stage name that means Su – perfection, Mi – beauty, Jo – holiness. The singer’s real name is Soo Kyong Jo, which she received at birth in Seoul. She studied at the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome. Later, this city will become her second home. Italian teachers, like jewelers, gave a brilliant polish to her natural voice. Great conductors, directors, theatregoers from the Opéra National de Paris and Teatro alla Scala to Royal Opera House and Metropolitan Opera were unable to resist its magical attraction. Today, Sumi Jo is among the most famous singers in the world.

For the performance in the capital, the diva prepared arias and duets: Juliette’s Waltz «Je Veux Vivre» from Gounod’s opera Roméo et Juliette, Lakmé and Mallika’s Duet (Duo des Fleurs) from Delibes’ opera Lakmé, Giulietta and Nicklausse’s Duet (Barcarolle) «Belle Nuit, ô Nuit d’Amour» from Offenbach’s opera Les Contes d’Hoffmann.

Without a doubt, the audience eagerly awaited her famous number – the Doll Song «Les Oiseaux dans la Charmille» from Offenbach’s opera Les Contes d’Hoffmann, which Sumi Jo performs with vocal virtuosity and subtle humour, causing genuine laughter in the auditorium. The lyrical Korean song «As Spring Approaches across the River» by K.S. Lim was a real highlight of the concert. During the evening, the singer changed outfits, captivating everyone with her beauty.

Masters of the opera genre, Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Medet Chotabayev and Tatyana Vitsinskaya, took the stage. The artists demonstrated high vocal level, extraordinary charm and enchanting voices that instantly captivated the audience and were duly awarded with a standing ovation.

Is it any wonder that the choir and orchestra sounded pure, flawless, with crystal clear performance? The celebrated Maestro Alan Buribayev, whose name regularly appears on the billboards of the best concert venues and opera houses in the world, performing seemingly magical actions, ensured that the music penetrated into the very hearts of the listeners, opening the magnificent world of sounds to everyone.

The concert, as the listeners later admitted, passed by in a flash. It harmoniously combined national and world classics. It was attended by musicians, writers, scientists, well-known statesmen, public figures, because it was held as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

A grand start to the season has been made. It was bright, rich and expressive and there is no doubt that the continuation will be even more enchanting.



