    World Sight Day 2020

    7 October 2020, 22:19

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM World Sight Day is an annual day of awareness held on the second Thursday of October, to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairment. This year, World Sight Day will take place on 8 October 2020 with the theme: Hope In Sight.

    1 billion people around the world have a preventable vision impairment or one that has yet to be addressed. Reduced or absent eyesight can have major and long-lasting effects on all aspects of life, including daily personal activities, interacting with the community, school and work opportunities and the ability to access public services, the WHO’s official website reads.

    Reduced eyesight can be caused by several factors, including diseases like diabetes and trachoma, trauma to the eyes, or conditions such as refractive error, cataracts, age-related macular degeneration or glaucoma.

    The majority of people with vision impairment are over the age of 50 years; however, vision loss can affect people of all ages.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

