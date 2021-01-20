Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

World's oldest figurative cave painting discovered in Indonesia

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 January 2021, 22:25
World's oldest figurative cave painting discovered in Indonesia

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM The oldest figurative cave painting in the world is the image of a pig painted 45,500 years ago in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi discovered by a group of Australian and Indonesian archaeologists, as reported last Thursday by scientific sources.

«As far as we know, the painting of the Sulawesi pig that we found in the limestone cave of Leang Tedongnge is currently the oldest figurative art work in the world,» said Adam Brumm, one of the leaders of the scientific team of Griffith University and Indonesia’s archaeological research center, EFE-EPA reports.

photo

photo


World News   Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year