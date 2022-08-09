Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • World’s leading university to open its branch in Kazakh capital

    9 August 2022 13:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek announced the plans to open branches of the world’s leading universities in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    World universities open their branches to introduce world educational standards and best practices in the educational process in Kazakhstan. De Montfort Leicester inaugurated its affiliate in 2021. The University of Arizona will open its branch in Petropavlovsk to introduce the dual diploma educational programs as part of cooperation.

    «Pursuant to the President’s instructions affiliates of the Russian universities unveil countrywide. The Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas branch opens at the Utebayev Atyrau Oil and Gas University. The affiliate of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute) will be located at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University. The Michigan State University affiliate will open its doors in Nur-Sultan,» the Minister stressed.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Education #Government of Kazakhstan #Science and research #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State receives Prime Minister Smailov
    Educative programs at Kazakhstani kindergartens to be revised
    Ministry of Enlightenment assigned to explore issue of licensing pre-school organizations till Nov 1
    Schools to be built in line with new design standards in Kazakhstan – PM
    Popular
    1 11 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
    2 Smailov instructs to speed up realization of G4 City project in Almaty rgn
    3 COVID-19 cases steadily decline globally and in Kazakhstan
    4 Kazakh male chess players earn early victory at Chess Olympiad
    5 Japan to offer Omicron COVID shot to at least twice-vaccinated people