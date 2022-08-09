Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
World’s leading university to open its branch in Kazakh capital
9 August 2022 13:30

World’s leading university to open its branch in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek announced the plans to open branches of the world’s leading universities in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

World universities open their branches to introduce world educational standards and best practices in the educational process in Kazakhstan. De Montfort Leicester inaugurated its affiliate in 2021. The University of Arizona will open its branch in Petropavlovsk to introduce the dual diploma educational programs as part of cooperation.

«Pursuant to the President’s instructions affiliates of the Russian universities unveil countrywide. The Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas branch opens at the Utebayev Atyrau Oil and Gas University. The affiliate of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute) will be located at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University. The Michigan State University affiliate will open its doors in Nur-Sultan,» the Minister stressed.


Related news
Head of State receives Prime Minister Smailov
Educative programs at Kazakhstani kindergartens to be revised
Ministry of Enlightenment assigned to explore issue of licensing pre-school organizations till Nov 1
Read also
Head of State receives Prime Minister Smailov
Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Kazakhstan in October
Vaccinated people more resistant to virus – public healthcare expert
U.S. Senate approves new Ambassador to Kazakhstan
Over 20 thou student places to be created in Nur-Sultan this academic year
Pfizer vaccine to be available to 3 categories of citizens in Almaty
Kazakhstan to inaugurate Usharal-Taldykorgan flights from Aug 11
I Intl Chess Festival to be held in Atyrau Aug 15-24
Popular
1 11 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
2 Smailov instructs to speed up realization of G4 City project in Almaty rgn
3 COVID-19 cases steadily decline globally and in Kazakhstan
4 Kazakh male chess players earn early victory at Chess Olympiad
5 Japan to offer Omicron COVID shot to at least twice-vaccinated people

News

Archive