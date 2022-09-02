World's largest windfarm Hornsea 2 now fully operational

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The world’s largest installed windfarm, Hornsea 2, is now fully operational, Danish firm Orsted announced late Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The 1.3-gigawatt (GW) offshore wind farm located 89 kilometers off the Yorkshire coast comprises 165 wind turbines, which will power over 1.4 million UK homes with low-cost, clean and secure renewable energy.

The wind farm is situated alongside its sibling Hornsea 1, which together can power 2.5 million homes and make a significant contribution to the UK government’s ambition of having 50 GW of offshore wind in operation by 2030.

«The Hornsea zone, an area of the North Sea covering more than 2,000 km2, is also set to include Hornsea 3. The 2.8 GW project is planned to follow Hornsea 2 having been awarded a contract for difference from the UK government earlier this year,» the statement read.

Commenting on the latest development, Duncan Clark, head of Region UK at Orsted said that Hornsea 2 represents a tremendous milestone for the offshore wind industry.

«Current global events highlight more than ever the importance of landmark renewable energy projects like Hornsea 2, helping the UK increase the security and resilience of its energy supply and drive down costs for consumers by reducing dependence on expensive fossil fuels,» he said.





Photo: Anadolu Agency