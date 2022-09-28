Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
World's largest crypto exchange Binance builds a hub in Kazakhstan for the entire region
28 September 2022, 13:50

World's largest crypto exchange Binance builds a hub in Kazakhstan for the entire region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The world's largest crypto exchange Binance plans to expand its Kazakhstani office,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told taking the floor at the plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2022 forum in Astana.

As part of his visit to the U.S. the Head of State met with executives of the companies such as Microsoft, EPAM, Coursera. The President highlighted that the certain agreements on deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan and localization in our country were reached.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that some companies intend to expand their presence in Kazakhstan.

«For example, EPAM plans to increase its Kazakhstani office up to 10,000 employees, and the world's largest crypto exchange Binance builds a hub for the entire region,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Earlier the Head of State said that Kazakhstan created very good conditions for the development of IT.


