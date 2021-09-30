Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
World premiere of Kazakhstan’s film Akyn to take place in Tokyo

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 September 2021, 11:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World premiere of Akyn film by famous Kazakh director Darezhan Omirbayev is to take place at the 34th Tokyo International Film Festival to run from October 30 through November 8, 2021, Kazinform cites Kazakhfilm.

The feature film Akyn created by the Sh.Aimanov film studio Kazakhfilm supported by the State National Film Support Center on demand of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry tells a story of an unrecognized Kazakh poet.

The film depicts the problem of Kazakh language and literature, Akyn’s director Darezhan Omirbayev says. The issue is of a general nature as many languages disappear, even poets are no longer needed, he adds.

The Tokyo International Film Festival is an A class film festival and among 15 top film festivals in the world accredited by the FIAPF. It was established in 1985.

This year 1,533 applications from 113 countries for the participation in the festival were accepted. A total of 15 films entered the competitive program, 10 of which are world premieres. The festival’s international judging panel will be led by French actress Isabelle Huppert. The film Cry Macho by American director Clint Eastwood is set to open the event.


