    World of Al-Farabi Center opened in Nur-Sultan

    20 August 2020, 14:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The education and training center World of Al-Farabi has been opened in the capital’s Palace of Schoolchildren, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The opening ceremony is a part of the measures taken by Nur-Sultan’s administration devoted to the 1150th anniversary of the scholar Abu Nasir Al-Farabi. The center features virtual, museum exhibits as well as books by the scholar or about him.


    According to the director of the Al-Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren, Yerbol Irgebay, in the center the younger generation can study the scholar’s entire heritage.

    The World of Al-Farabi center is said to hold excursions as well as different hobby clubs.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Culture Al-Farabi 1150 Years
