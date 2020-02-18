Go to the main site
    World of Abai exhibition kicks off in Almaty

    18 February 2020, 15:46

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An exhibition themed The World of Abai was unveiled in Almaty on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

    The exhibition was organized by the Historical and Cultural and Literary and Memorial Museum of Abai «Zhidebai-Borili» based in Semey city.

    Within the framework of the exhibition the unique exhibits will be showcased at the Abai Hall of the library of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    Here the guests of the exhibition will be able to familiarize with archive documents, photos, rare books, paintings and other exhibits donated by the prominent Kazakh poet to the museum back in 1885.

    Presently, the museum stock numbers over 11,000 exhibits.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Culture Abai 175 Years
