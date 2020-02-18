Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
World of Abai exhibition kicks off in Almaty

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 February 2020, 15:46
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An exhibition themed The World of Abai was unveiled in Almaty on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

The exhibition was organized by the Historical and Cultural and Literary and Memorial Museum of Abai «Zhidebai-Borili» based in Semey city.

photo

Within the framework of the exhibition the unique exhibits will be showcased at the Abai Hall of the library of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

photo

Here the guests of the exhibition will be able to familiarize with archive documents, photos, rare books, paintings and other exhibits donated by the prominent Kazakh poet to the museum back in 1885.

Presently, the museum stock numbers over 11,000 exhibits.

photo

photo

photo


Almaty   Culture   Abai 175 Years  
