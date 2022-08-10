Qazaq TV
‘World of Abai’ book fair kicks off in Kazakh capital
10 August 2022 17:38

‘World of Abai’ book fair kicks off in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A book fair ‘Abai Alemi' (World of Abai) has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan on the occasion of Abai’s 177th birthday, Kazinform has learned from the city’s administration.

The book fair will help guide its visitors through the poetic and philosophical heritage of great thinker as well as translations of Abai’s books into foreign languages.

The book fair at the Central Children and Youth Library features over 50 books dedicated to the creative work of the founder of the Kazakh written literature.

One of the guests of the exhibition young Aiganym Satan said she really enjoys diving into Abai’s works as he gives an in-depth insight into morals, strive for self-development and love for one’s motherland.

Photo: gov.kz



