Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

World must ‘work as one’ to end plastic pollution: Guterres

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 June 2023, 22:20
World must ‘work as one’ to end plastic pollution: Guterres Photo: wam.ae

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM As international negotiators committed to hammering out a draft treaty by November on ending plastic pollution, the UN chief stressed in his message for World Environment Day on Monday the importance of curbing the «catastrophic» consequences of waste plastics, the UN News Centre reported.

«Every year, over 400 million tons of plastic is produced worldwide – one-third of which is used just once,» said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.»Every day, the equivalent of over 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic is dumped into our oceans, rivers, and lakes,» WAM reports.

He noted that «microplastics are finding their way into the food we eat, the water we drink, and even the air we breathe.»

«Plastic is made from fossil fuels – the more plastic we produce, the more fossil fuel we burn, and the worse we make the climate crisis», the UN chief added.

But solutions are at hand, including the legally binding agreement that remains on course following five days of negotiations involving more than 130 nations last week.

«This is a promising first step, but we need all hands on deck», he said, stressing that a new report from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) showed that plastic pollution can be reduced by a staggering 80 percent by 2040 – if humankind acts now to reuse, recycle, and pivot away from plastics.

«We must work as one – governments, companies, and consumers alike – to break our addiction to plastics, champion zero waste, and build a truly circular economy. Together, let us shape a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for all,» he noted.

The statistics for the damage caused by plastics are daunting; more than 400 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year worldwide, half of which is designed to be used only once. Of that, less than 10 percent is recycled, according to UN figures.

An estimated 19-23 million tonnes end up in lakes, rivers, and seas annually - approximately the weight of 2,200 Eiffel Towers.


UN   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future