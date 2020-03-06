World mining community interested in Kazakhstan's mining industry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan represented by the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Tau-Ken Samruk, Kazgeology, Kazgeoinform, Kazakh Invest, AIFC and the private sector took part in the world's premier mining industry event - Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention held in Toronto, business capital of Canada, from March 1 to 4, Kazinform reports.

«Day of Kazakhstan» presentation session devoted to Kazakhstan's investment attractiveness was f or the first time organised on the margins of PDAC, with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Canada . The presentation session, which aroused keen interest among Canadian and international companies, despite the early time of the event, was attended by more than 150 companies of world mining sector.

The participants learnt about the achievements of Kazakhstan in creating the most favourable legislative conditions for investing in the mining industry of Kazakhstan, following the example of Canada and Australia, the business climate for doing business, as well as the success stories of companies already operating in our country.

A series of meetings of the delegation of Kazakhstan with the leadership of the Natural Resources Canada, as well as ministries responsible for economic, geological and subsoil use of the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and large companies of Canada and the world mining sector interested in business cooperation with our country, such as Kinross Gold, Teck Resources, Anglo-American, B2Gold, Fortescue, Freeport, Agnico Eagle, Cameco, Barrick Gold, Teknobuilt and many others was held on the sidelines of the event. The top executives of the companies were positively surprised about the ambitious reforms launched by Kazakhstan to attract foreign investors to the mining sector and assured the Kazakh delegation of their readiness to discuss specific opportunities for cooperation and entering the Kazakhstan market.

The Kazakh delegation also participated in the International Mine Ministers Summit, organized jointly with the World Economic Forum and held on the margins of PDAC, as well as in the Eurasia International Mining Conference.

The PDAC Convention annually hosts 25 thousand participants from 135 countries, including more than 6,000 companies.



