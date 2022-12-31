Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
World leaders extend New Year congratulations to Kazakhstan

31 December 2022, 11:13
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The world leaders and heads of international organizations sent congratulatory telegrams to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the forthcoming New Year, the Akorda press service reports.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and other presidents, as well as heads of large international companies, financial institutions, diplomatic missions and other officials congratulated the President of Kazakhstan.

In their telegrams they noted priorities for the development of multilateral and bilateral cooperation, expressed warm wishes to the Head of State and people of Kazakhstan.


