World leaders extend birthday wishes to Elbasy

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 July 2020, 09:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Congratulatory letters on the occasion of the First Kazakh President-Elbasy's birthday continue to arrive from the world leaders, Kazinform cites the press service of the First President.

In his congratulatory letter, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pointed out the part Elbasy had played in the formation and development of independent Kazakhstan.

According to the Turkish President, Elbasy's contribution to the development of Kazakhstan, experience and prudence are important beacons for the Turkic world in the unity and integrity of which the First President played an important role.

The Turkish President extended wishes of good health, happy and long life to the First President, and wished the fraternal and friendly people of Kazakhstan to prosper.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev's life journey, love of country and contribution could serve as an inspiration for the younger generation.

He conveyed his best and kindest wishes on the occasion of Elbasy's 80th birthday.

The Turkmen President, in his letter, pointed out that Kazakhstan had reached great social, economic and political success and that the country's high authority was due to Elbasy.

The congratulatory letters have also been received from Belgium's King Philippe and President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga.


Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
