World leaders congratulate Tokayev on birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received congratulatory letters on the occasion of his 70th birth anniversary from heads of foreign states and governments, parliament speakers, heads of international organizations, diplomatic missions, and business circles, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The President of Kazakhstan has received congratulatory letters from Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Sergio Mattarella of Italy, Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia, Katalin Novák of Hungary, Rumen Radev of Bulgaria, Bajram Begaj of Albania, Halimah Yacob of Singapore, Prime Ministers Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, Viktor Orbán of Hungary, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming, CIS Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev, and others.

Tokayev also received warm congratulations from the Kazakhstani citizens, eminent political and public figures, representatives of scientific and creative intelligentsia, and others.