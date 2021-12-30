Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on upcoming New Year

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 December 2021, 19:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heads of State and international organizations sent Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulatory letters on the upcoming New Year, the Akorda press service reports.

Heads of State and international organizations, heads of banking and financial institutions, diplomatic missions and others extended their New Year greetings.

In the congratulatory letters noted are essential directions and priorities for strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and foreign countries. All of them wish Kazakhstan welfare and prosperity.


