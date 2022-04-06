Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on Ramadan

    6 April 2022, 16:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World leaders sent congratulatory telegrams to the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the occasion of the beginning of the sacred month of Ramadan, the Akorda press service reports.

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that strong friendship, good neighborliness, strategic partnership binding the two nations have grown rapidly recently. He expressed confidence that widening of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan will benefit not only prosperity of both neighboring nations but also ensuring peace, stability in the entire region.

    In his telegram King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev good health and happiness, and fraternal people of Kazakhstan further development and prosperity.

    Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, and other foreign leaders extended their congratulations on Ramadan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Religion Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet