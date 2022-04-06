Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on Ramadan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 April 2022, 16:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World leaders sent congratulatory telegrams to the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the occasion of the beginning of the sacred month of Ramadan, the Akorda press service reports.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that strong friendship, good neighborliness, strategic partnership binding the two nations have grown rapidly recently. He expressed confidence that widening of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan will benefit not only prosperity of both neighboring nations but also ensuring peace, stability in the entire region.

In his telegram King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev good health and happiness, and fraternal people of Kazakhstan further development and prosperity.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, and other foreign leaders extended their congratulations on Ramadan.


