World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on Nauryz holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The heads of foreign countries and international organizations sent congratulatory telegrams to the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the occasion of the Nauryz holiday, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan noted that Nauryz, a herald of spring, is a holiday of common traditions and abundance celebrated on the vast territory stretching from Central Asia to the Balkans.

The Nauryz holiday observed annually around the world with an aim to preserve this common tradition and pass it down to the next generations is a bright sign of our friendship and fraternity, the telegram reads.

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov also extended his warm wishes on behalf of the fraternal Tatar people.

In his congratulatory telegram, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming said that striving for peace, harmony with nature and mutual understanding between people peculiar to the Nauryz holiday celebrate common values of all mankind.