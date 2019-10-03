Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    World Investor Week kicked off in Turkestan

    3 October 2019, 17:55

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM AIFC World Investor Week with the participation of the AIFC representatives, governmental structures as well as business and academic communities has kicked off in Turkestan today, Kazinform reports.

    The World Investor Week is the annual event held under the aegis of the International Organization of Securities Commissions in 80 countries of the world.

    The goal of the event is to raise the population’s awareness of protection of financial services consumers, informing people of the basis of investing and conditions of doing business in AIFC.

    The World Investor Week reflects AIFC’s commitment to the IOSCO standards on protection of consumers of financial services .

    The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) was created on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The constitutional law on the establishment of the AIFC was signed on December 7, 2015. AIFC's goal is to form a leading centre of financial services at the international level. The AIFC aims to assist in attracting investment in the country's economy, create an attractive environment for investing in financial services, develop the securities market of the Republic of Kazakhstan and ensure its integration with international capital markets. www.aifc.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana International Financial Centre Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico