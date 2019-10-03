World Investor Week kicked off in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM AIFC World Investor Week with the participation of the AIFC representatives, governmental structures as well as business and academic communities has kicked off in Turkestan today, Kazinform reports.

The World Investor Week is the annual event held under the aegis of the International Organization of Securities Commissions in 80 countries of the world.

The goal of the event is to raise the population’s awareness of protection of financial services consumers, informing people of the basis of investing and conditions of doing business in AIFC.

The World Investor Week reflects AIFC’s commitment to the IOSCO standards on protection of consumers of financial services .

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) was created on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The constitutional law on the establishment of the AIFC was signed on December 7, 2015. AIFC's goal is to form a leading centre of financial services at the international level. The AIFC aims to assist in attracting investment in the country's economy, create an attractive environment for investing in financial services, develop the securities market of the Republic of Kazakhstan and ensure its integration with international capital markets. www.aifc.kz