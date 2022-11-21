Go to the main site
    World Insights: APEC economies pledge to promote sustainable development with adoption of Bangkok Goals

    21 November 2022, 07:43

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies wrapped up their annual meeting here on Saturday after issuing a declaration and endorsing an outcome document on the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy model.

    Calling the Bangkok meeting a shared success among all APEC members, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told a press conference that APEC must work to boost resilience and ensure a more inclusive and sustainable growth, Xinhua reports.

    The declaration, adopted after the two-day APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, affirmed APEC leaders' long-standing commitment to promoting strong, balanced, secure, sustainable and inclusive growth, as well as their commitment to realizing the APEC Putrajaya Vision of an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040.

    The Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy, covering climate change mitigation, sustainable trade and investment, environmental conservation and waste management, is a comprehensive framework to further APEC's sustainability objectives.

    This year's meeting is the first in-person gathering of the APEC economic leaders since 2018, which was held under the theme of «Open, Connect, Balance.»

