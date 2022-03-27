World Government Summit 2022 to shape next global agenda

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The World Government Summit 2022 will be held exceptionally in tandem with the closing of «Expo 2020 Dubai», the largest event of its kind that brings the world together, under the theme «Shaping Future Governments».

The Summit will bring thought leaders, global experts and decision makers from around the globe to share and contribute to the development of tools, policies, and models that are essential in shaping future governments, WAM reports.

The event's agenda will focus on shaping a better future for humanity and will highlight eight main themes.

The first is 'Building Cities of the Future'. In a rapidly urbanising world, 70% of the world population will live in cities by 2050. The way cities are designed and operate will define the path to sustainability, based on decisions made towards smart infrastructure, transportation systems, energy and production and consumption, waste management, and citizens’ engagement as partners in driving change.

The second theme is 'Actioning Sustainability for Positive Impact'. The impact of climate change is increasingly visible and devastating. Youth are lobbying for change, yet progress on curbing global emissions have reached a standstill. Successful climate action is needed that builds scalable partnerships and incentivizes the advancement and adoption of renewable energy, new technologies, and most importantly, social responsibility to win the race to net-zero for humanity.

The third theme is 'Exploring the Frontiers'. Human curiosity and ingenuity always pushed the boundaries of knowledge, science and technology to solve some of its greatest challenges to shape a better future. Exploring the next frontier is in the very nature of humanity and the key to our survival.

The fourth theme is 'Empowering Societal Resilience'.The fraying of social fabric is increasingly exasperated by inequality, the spread of fake news on digital platforms as well as the rise of populism, intolerance and extremism. Governments must lead the way with better regulation and foster global dialogue on human values, identity, faith, culture, arts, sports and peace.

The fifth theme is 'Enabling the Future of Education and Work'. The acceleration of digital transformation has enabled a «new normal» for education and work that transcends geography and allows for greater flexibility. As the world changes, so will the skills that are needed in the future workforce. Lifelong learning, upskilling, and reskilling will become the new norm as generational divides get bridged and, globally, the digital divide.

The sixth theme is 'Accelerating Global Economic Recovery'. To avoid future man-made catastrophes, the global economy will need to grow in harmony, and adapt to the rapid technological changes which are shaping the future of trade and the global economy. Agile, inclusive and sustainable growth will offer a solid foundation from which prosperity, transparency, and trust can grow.

The seventh theme is 'Policies that Drive Progress & Government Development​'. Building back better and preparing for unprecedented times in the age of interdependence demands a new blueprint for governments, at the heart of which are policies that enable innovative use of technology and new modes of collaboration. Government will be increasingly mobile, serving as a platform that brings different ideas, resources, and actors together to drive progress.

The eighth theme is 'Designing the Future of Healthcare Systems'. Next generation healthcare driven by digitalization, artificial intelligence, and mobile connectivity will transform public health. Global collaboration and the responsible use of health data will accelerate leaps in medical research, healthcare provision and accessibility. To revolutionize healthcare systems, governments will need to work together to build-in resilience, solidarity and preparedness across the board.

The World Government Summit (WGS), launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in 2013, is a global platform that brings together world leaders, ministers, senior officials, and policymakers to share experiences and ideas that contribute to the development of future governments and discuss the latest trends and innovative solutions for global challenges. The WGS 2022 is convening this year up to 4000 participants, 500 speakers, who will shape the next decade of governments.



