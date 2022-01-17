Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
World Future Energy Summit 2022 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 January 2022, 15:17
ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The World Future Energy Summit began today as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The summit brings together industry leaders from around the world to showcase their technologies and innovations at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The three-day Summit is the leading international event accelerating sustainability and the global transition to clean energy, WAM reports.

Exhibition, technology showcase, investment incubator and business forum all rolled into one event, the summit convenes leaders, innovators and global thinkers to share ideas that are creating the blueprints for a sustainable future.

The wider agenda for the ADSW Summit includes important sessions on the global energy transition, the future of transportation, the health energy nexus, carbon capture and storage, the blue economy, and the increasing importance of environmental, social, and governance criteria in making decisions.


